David A. Campbell
The Cleveland Indians and the Ohio State Buckeyes lost one of their biggest fans on Dec. 19, 2019, when David A. Campbell "Soup" died quietly after an extensive struggle with COPD. David was born on the Fourth of July, 1946 to the late Julius and Laura (Steele) Campbell. David was a vibrant, fun-loving man who enjoyed telling bad jokes, playing Euchre, and challenging his grandkids to a mean game of checkers. He enjoyed golf, fishing, camping, and was a dedicated sports fan who loved watching his favorite teams. He could hold a captive audience with his stories around a bonfire and was always game for an adventurous road trip. Above all, David was a loyal and adoring family man who treasured his family and friends, and he was just as much loved and treasured by them.
David is survived by and will be dearly missed by his children, Heather Campbell Hill, Keith D. Campbell (Michael Russell) and Stephanie Meusel (Justin); step-children, Kathi Richardson (Mike) and Tony Yauger (Jen); brothers, Larry and Gary Campbell; his first wife, Kay Larson (Fred); nine grandchildren and the entire Wentz "Framily". David is preceded in death by his adored and loving wife, Louellen "Sis" Wentz Campbell; son-in-law, Jonathan Hill; brother, Roland Cambell; and sisters, Nancy Arrendale and Marlene McCarty.
We will celebrate David's life on Friday, Dec. 27th at 7 p.m., and the family will receive guests 2 hrs prior, from 5-7 p.m. Both events will take place at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon Ohio. We plan on following the service with a "fitting" beverage in a more casual setting following the service. Please consider a memorial donation in lieu of flowers to the Aultman Compassionate Care Center as their care for the family was exceptional and will always be cherished. Condolences: www.paquelet.com
Published in The Repository on Dec. 22, 2019