Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
1946 - 2019
David A. Campbell Obituary
David A. Campbell

We will celebrate David's life on Friday, Dec. 27th at 7 p.m., and the family will receive guests 2 hrs prior, from 5-7 p.m. Both events will take place at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon Ohio. We plan on following the service with a "fitting" beverage in a more casual setting following the service. Please consider a memorial donation in lieu of flowers to the Aultman Compassionate Care Center as their care for the family was exceptional and will always be cherished. Condolences:

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home

& Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Dec. 26, 2019
