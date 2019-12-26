|
David A. Campbell
We will celebrate David's life on Friday, Dec. 27th at 7 p.m., and the family will receive guests 2 hrs prior, from 5-7 p.m. Both events will take place at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon Ohio. We plan on following the service with a "fitting" beverage in a more casual setting following the service. Please consider a memorial donation in lieu of flowers to the Aultman Compassionate Care Center as their care for the family was exceptional and will always be cherished. Condolences:
www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home
& Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Dec. 26, 2019