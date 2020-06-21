David A. Dorland81, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020, surrounded by his family. A lifelong resident of Canton, he was born on January 3, 1939 to the late Kenneth C. and Bessie (Bair), and was one of four brothers. After graduating from Lehman High School in 1957, and while serving in the Army Reserves, he was hired by Harter Bank and Trust as a messenger. Dave rose through the ranks over time to the position of Senior Vice President of Operations and concluded his 39-year career in banking as Director of Human Resources for the Toledo-based Society Bank and Trust/KeyBank, retiring in 1995. Dave loved animals, especially his Bullmastiffs, and was a therapy dog handler in the Happy Tails Program at Aultman Hospital. He and his dogs brought comfort to hospital patients who were missing their own pets, and that meant the world to him. For many years, Dave was an avid volunteer for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Festival; he enjoyed being a part of making Canton shine during the NFL's most celebrated week. Anyone who was friends with Dave knew he had a great sense of humor and that he loved to laugh. Those he met were greeted with a handshake of steel and those he befriended were treated like family. He was a very generous person who passed along this trait and his other values to his children.Dave was preceded in death by brothers, Richard and William; and dogs, Shana, Shawny, Jessy, Meggie, and Maizie. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Pauline (Polly) Dorland (Dominick); daughters, Lori, Tracey (Harry) Shane, and Denise; son, David Jr. (Emily); and brother, K.C. Jr. Words cannot sufficiently express the gratitude the family feels for his amazing caregivers at Sanctuary Grande, who so lovingly tended to Dave during the past two years. A special thank you to Absolute Hospice, who enhanced Dave's quality of life during the past six months and especially during his final moments.All are welcome to join the family during a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church (Canton) where Dave was a member and head usher for many years. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Stark County Humane Society or the Stark County Hunger Task Force.Condolences may be made to:(Lamiell 330-456-7375)