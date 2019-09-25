Home

DAVID A. HATFIELD

DAVID A. HATFIELD Obituary
David A. Hatfield

Calling hours will be (Today) Wednesday, September 25th at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 4019 Manchester Road, Akron, Ohio from 5:00 - 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 26th at 11:00 A.M. at SS. Philip & James Catholic Church in Canal Fulton, Ohio. Interment immediately following at Union Cemetery in Canal Fulton. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made in David's name to the Aultman Compassionate Care Center, or Aultman Cancer Center.

Please visit: www.aultmanfoundation.org. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to House of Eberhardt Funeral Home, Portage Lakes, 330-644-5005
Published in The Repository on Sept. 25, 2019
