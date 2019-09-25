|
|
David A. Hatfield
Calling hours will be (Today) Wednesday, September 25th at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 4019 Manchester Road, Akron, Ohio from 5:00 - 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 26th at 11:00 A.M. at SS. Philip & James Catholic Church in Canal Fulton, Ohio. Interment immediately following at Union Cemetery in Canal Fulton. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made in David's name to the Aultman Compassionate Care Center, or Aultman Cancer Center.
Please visit: www.aultmanfoundation.org. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to House of Eberhardt Funeral Home, Portage Lakes, 330-644-5005
Published in The Repository on Sept. 25, 2019