|
|
David A. Hussar
age 60, of Canton, died suddenly Wednesday evening. Born February 2, 1960 in Canton he was a graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School & Walsh University and was employed by Case Farms working in accounting. He was a member of Christ the Servant Catholic Parish, Our Lady of Peace Men's Club at Christ the Servant Parish where he was serving as treasurer, Slovak Catholic Sokols Group #5 where he was serving as treasurer, the Hall of Fame Luncheon Club, Eastbury Tuesday Bowling League and was a volunteer at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jackets Banquet. He was an avid Walsh basketball fan and enjoyed taking anyone who was willing to go.
Dave is survived by his mother: Delphine "Dolly" Hussar; wife: Denise Hussar; daughters: Kristina (Chad) Freeman, Brittany (Jake) Speck, Alexa (Anthony) Goffus; son: Andrew Hussar; mother and father-in-law: Gene and Jane Wheeler; siblings: twin brother: Dan Hussar, sisters: Sharon (Cedric) James, Sue (Brian) Blosser and Lynn (Jeff) Hill. He took extreme pride in his adorable grandchildren: Carter, Kamden, Harvey, Ro, Malone and Ellie, who affectionately called him Grandpa, not Peepaw or Papaw. He was also beloved "Uncle Dave" to 11 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father: Andrew P. Hussar.
A private Mass of Christian burial for the family will be held in Christ the Servant Church with Msgr. Lewis F. Gaetano as celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Dave was known for his "Dad Jokes and Stories" which he loved to repeat often. Remember Dave's motto – Life is so much better when spent laughing. Now & Forever you are a part of us, until We See Your Smiling Face. Donations may be made in his name to Walsh University. Personal condolences are invited on line at: www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com
(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on Apr. 17, 2020