Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
1:30 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Seville, OH
88 of Massillon, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. He was born on March 22, 1931 in Massillon, the son of the late David and Alice (Reed) Murdock. David resided in California for 37 years before returning to Massillon in 1994. He was a proud United States Army/ Air Corp. veteran and served our country during the Korean War. He was a member of Clinton Lodge #47 F & A M.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Joan Murdock; son, Scot Murdock; grandson, Jason Murdock; and other cherished family and friends. He is survived by his son, Broc (Kelly) Murdock; daughter-in-law, Rosalind Murdock; grandchildren, Cole (Megan), Jenny, Jennifer, and Kara Murdock; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in David's name to The : www.ALZ.org.com.

Published in The Repository on Apr. 14, 2019
