David A. Robertson
Age 74, of Waynesburg, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was born August 23, 1944 in Canton, a son of the late William D. and Rose Mary (Pottorf) Robertson, was raised in Malvern, and had been a Waynesburg resident since 1968. Dave was a 1962 graduate of Malvern High School. He retired in 2000 from Ohio Power Co., after 35 years service, where he had been a lineman and then a supervisor. While at Ohio Power, he and his wife owned and operated D & J Lawn and Garden Tractor business. Dave was a member of Magnolia United Methodist Church, and he enjoyed woodworking and made furniture for his grandchildren. He served his country four years in the United States Air Force.
Dave is survived by his wife, Jean A. (Fitzsimmons) Robertson, with whom he celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on Oct. 12, 2018; two daughters and four grandchildren, Kim and Patrick Pence, and their children, Noah and Corinne, and Amy and Charley Hughes, and their children, Karli and Chase; and one sister, Ruth Ann (John) Cox.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Pastor Carl Orphanides officiating. Friends may call Wed. 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dave's memory may be made to Magnolia United Methodist Church or the Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on May 21, 2019