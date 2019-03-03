Home

Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
RiverTree Jackson Church
7373 Portage St. NW
Massillon, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
6:00 PM
RiverTree Jackson Church
7373 Portage St. NW
Massillon, OH
View Map
David A. Tolloti Obituary
David A. Tolloti 1939-2019

Age 79, of Canton, formally of Midvale, Ohio went home to be with the Lord and his children. He was born on May 22, 1939 in Dover to the late Mike and Marge (Hirst) Tolloti. He worked at US Steel most of his life and went on to work as a Chauffer for Shuttle One Service at the Akron/Canton Regional Airport, where he met his best friend Craig. Dave enjoyed meeting and talking with people, including celebrities, during his time as a Chauffer. He was a very active person who enjoyed traveling, football and swimming. The love he had for his family and friends was immense, and he will be dearly missed.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his children, infant son, Todd Allen Tolloti, Mia Tolloti Kepoo, David "Todd" Tolloti. Dave is survived by his daughter, Julie (Rick) Papaleo; grandchildren, Toni (Jason Mayle) Kepoo, Shawna Kepoo, Kristie Gallaway, Josh Roan, Joshua and Jeremy Tolloti; great-grandson, Collin Allen; sister, Donna Kohler; the mother of his children, Carolyn Chaney; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held (tomorrow) Monday, March 4, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at RiverTree Jackson Church (7373 Portage St. NW, Massillon, Ohio 44646) with Kathy Specht officiating. The family will greet friends and family one hour prior to the service, 5:00-6:00 p.m., at the church. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Mercy Hospital and Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home, North Canton, Ohio 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 3, 2019
