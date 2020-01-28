|
|
David A. Van Sickel
Age 72 of Canton, Ohio passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 following a sudden illness. He was born on August 1, 1947 in Canton to the late Joseph and Marion (Swigert) Van Sickel. David was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He worked at the former Republic Steel, Canton and WCI Steel in Warren, Ohio. David retired from Stark County Job and Family Services. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed bowling with family and friends. David was a proud member of the NRA and a Ham radio enthusiast.
He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Lola (Potok) Van Sickel; step-daughter, Natalie Cross of Texas; sister. Anne Zwick of Canton; nephews. Bryan and Michael Stebler; dear friends. Marie Arnold, Jane (Skip) Riser and many extended nieces, nephews, cousins and so many other dear friends.
A memorial service will be conducted on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Perry Christian Church (139 Perry Drive NW, Canton, OH 44708) with Minister Rod Geiger officiating. Friends and family may call one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's memory to Perry Christian Church. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 28, 2020