David Allen
Ballard
52, of Mount Vernon, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, with his family by his side. David was born July 14, 1966 in Orrville Ohio to David E. Ballard and Elizabeth (Wood) Ballard.
Friends may call Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-Mount Vernon Chapel 18260 Coshocton Ave. Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050. A Life Celebration will follow at 11 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be made at www. RobertsFuneralHome.com.
Roberts Funeral Home,
740-392-6766
