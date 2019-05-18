Home

Calling hours
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home-Mount Vernon Chapel
18260 Coshocton Ave.
Mount Vernon, OH
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home-Mount Vernon Chapel
18260 Coshocton Ave.
Mount Vernon, OH
David Allen Ballard

David Allen Ballard Obituary
David Allen

Ballard

52, of Mount Vernon, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, with his family by his side. David was born July 14, 1966 in Orrville Ohio to David E. Ballard and Elizabeth (Wood) Ballard.

Friends may call Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-Mount Vernon Chapel 18260 Coshocton Ave. Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050. A Life Celebration will follow at 11 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be made at www. RobertsFuneralHome.com.

Roberts Funeral Home,

740-392-6766
Published in The Repository on May 18, 2019
