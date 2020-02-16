|
|
David Allen Boser
age 65 of Canal Fulton, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 1, 2020, while surrounded by his family, following an extended illness.
David is survived by his daughter, Ssgt, USAF Patricia Boser; brother, Dale Boser; sister-in-law, Alyce Boser; nieces, Sydney and Deedra; nephew, Austin Boser; and Aunt Cora McCandless Boser. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Esther Boser, and brother, RMCM, USCG Duane Boser.
Calling hours will be held Feb. 20th, from 10–12 p.m. with funeral service to follow, at the First Baptist Church of Jackson, 8925 Strausser St. NW, Massillon, Ohio 44646. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com
Heritage Cremation Society
330-564-1213
Published in The Repository on Feb. 16, 2020