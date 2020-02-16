The Repository Obituaries
Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville
303 South Chapel Street
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-5770
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Jackson
8925 Strausser St. NW
Massillon, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Jackson
8925 Strausser St. NW
Massillon, OH
View Map
David Allen Boser

David Allen Boser Obituary
David Allen Boser

age 65 of Canal Fulton, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 1, 2020, while surrounded by his family, following an extended illness.

David is survived by his daughter, Ssgt, USAF Patricia Boser; brother, Dale Boser; sister-in-law, Alyce Boser; nieces, Sydney and Deedra; nephew, Austin Boser; and Aunt Cora McCandless Boser. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Esther Boser, and brother, RMCM, USCG Duane Boser.

Calling hours will be held Feb. 20th, from 10–12 p.m. with funeral service to follow, at the First Baptist Church of Jackson, 8925 Strausser St. NW, Massillon, Ohio 44646. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com

Heritage Cremation Society

330-564-1213
Published in The Repository on Feb. 16, 2020
