Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home
7345 Roswell Rd Sw
Sherrodsville, OH 44675
(740) 269-9225
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID CARTWRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID ALLEN CARTWRIGHT Sr.


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID ALLEN CARTWRIGHT Sr. Obituary
Mr. David Allen Cartwright, Sr.

Local visitation will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville.

A graveside service, officiated by Rev. John Grimm will held immediately following the visitation in the Leavittsville Cemetery in Leavittsville, OH, where military honors will be presented by the Carroll County Combined Units of the V.F.W., American Legion, and the D.A.V. To leave an online condolence message or memory of David, please visit the funeral home website:

Baxter-Gardner

(740)-269-9225

www.baxtergardner.com
Published in The Repository on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -