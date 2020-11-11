David Allen Hammer
72 of Westerville, Ohio died Wednesday November 4, 2020 at St. Ann's Hospital. He was born January 1, 1948 in Massillon, Ohio to the late Donald and Ruthella Hammer. He is a 1972 graduate of Kent State University where he received his Bachelors Degree in Psychology. He worked 35 years for the State of Ohio where he was a hearings officer for the Ohio Rehabilitation Services Commission. Dave was the past president of a local chapter of the AFL-CIO and was a short-wave Ham Radio operator. He loved computers, photography, traveling and collecting stamps and coins. He was an avid reader and research enthusiast.
Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas and James Hammer. He is survived by his devoted wife of 29 yrs, Christina Staccia and his beloved pet Sir Charles of Westerville. He is survived by his Aunt Alice and Uncle Andy, Aunt Joan, and sister in Law Debbie Hammer, all of Massillon, Ohio. Brother in Law and Sister in Law, Donald and Robin Staccia of Columbus, Ohio and their children: Kendra Stephens of Canton, Georgia, Nicole Adams and her husband Michael of Canton, Georgia, Lexi Staccia of Decatur, Georgia, Ryan Albright and his wife Madison of Cartersville, Georgia, Greg and Zoe Staccia of Columbus, Ohio and their children Katie Staccia of Columbus, Ohio, Greg Jr. and his wife Bailey of Buckeye Lake, Ohio, Angela Beams of Fairborn, Ohio and her daughter Cassidy Beams of Fairborn, Ohio and several great nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may visit Friday November 13, 2020 from 1:00pm to 2:00pm at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL 6699 N. High Street Worthington, Ohio where a celebration of his life will follow at 2:00pm. Due to COVID, masks and social distancing is mandatory. For those who cannot attend, a live webinar of the service is available on the SCHOEDINGER website. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the animal rescue charity of donors' choice. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
to send online condolences to the family and to watch the webcast of service.
SCHOEDINGER , 614-848-6699