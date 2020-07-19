David Allen Michelage 60, passed away onJuly 9, 2020. Born in Canton, Ohio on February 14, 1960, he graduated from North Canton Hoover High School and lived in Canton most of his life. David retired from Republic Storage after 30+ years of service. He enjoyed bowling, music and time spent with friends.Preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Betty Michel; and wife, Tracey Michel. David is survived by his brothers: Robert (Christie), William (Debra) and Daniel (Heidi); sister, Colleen (Frank) Gazzillo; step sons, Danny and Casey Chance; step daughters, Danielle (Chris) Valenzuela and Desiree Pugh; and step grandchildren, Khadyn and Sophie Valenzuela.Private services will be held for David's family.(Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271)