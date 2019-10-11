Home

Custer-Glenn Funeral Home Inc
2284 Benden Dr
Wooster, OH 44691
(330) 264-7776
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wooster Nazarene church
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wooster Nazarene church
Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Wooster Nazarene church
1945 - 2019
DAVID B. WELLS Obituary
David B. Wells

age 74, of Wooster, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at LifeCare Hospice in Wooster where he was surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 18, 1945 in Warsaw, Ohio to Wayne B. and Harvilla (Huston) Wells and has been a lifelong resident of Wayne County. He served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict and married Bernice "Kay" Williams on July 10, 1965 in Killbuck, Ohio. She survives. He worked in the maintenance field with Rubbermaid, Pride of the Hills and Woda. In addition, he drove semi-trucks for over 20 years. He was a member of Wooster Nazarene church; enjoyed woodworking, camping with his family and friends; he appreciated fishing and hunting for sea-glass on many beaches. He mostly loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his mother of Newark, Ohio and his beloved wife, he is also survived by his children, David K. (Sheila) Wells of Shreve, Oh., Dale W. (Bobbi) Wells of Beach City, Oh. and Patty K. (Rob) Nussbaum of Wooster; grandchildren, Ryan, Abby, Jim (Kelly), Clay, Collin, Nathan, Nick and Kody; his siblings, Bill (Vickie) Wells of Walhonding, Oh., Ruth (Glenn) Steffee of Newark, Oh., Richard Wells of Newark, Oh., Robert (Theresa) Wells of Chillicothe, Oh., Harvey (Betty) Wells of Tx., Mabeth Penrod of WI., Becky Wells of Newark, Oh. and Mark (Karen) Wells of IL.; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his brother, Charles Wells.

Services will be Monday, October 14, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Wooster Nazarene church with Pastor Nathan Ward officiating followed by interment at Oak Grove Cemetery in Shreve. Military Rites will proceed by the 555th Honors Detachment. There will be a time of fellowship and comfort food to follow at the church. Visitation will be Sunday from 6 - 8 p.m. at the church and one hour prior to services (10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.) on Monday. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the After the Storm Response team. Please make your checks payable to Interlink Ministries, with a note specifying ATS. Interlink Ministries, PO Box 460, Apple Creek, OH 44606. Words of private or public condolences may be shared with the family at: www.custerglenn.com Custer-Glenn Funeral Home in Wooster is honored with serving the family.

Custer-Glenn Funeral Home, 330-264-7776
Published in The Repository on Oct. 11, 2019
