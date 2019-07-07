Home

1930 - 2019
88, passed away July 5, 2019. David was born in Hartville. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He loved his family and looked forward to Sunday dinners. David had a smile that made you want to smile too. He always had the best looking yard. And he loved his sweet tea.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy. David survived by his daughter, Angela Bagnoli; grandchildren, Eturnatie and Badger.

Private Services were held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Donovan Funeral Home in care of the family.
Published in The Repository on July 7, 2019
