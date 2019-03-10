|
Dr. David Behner EdD
October 25, 1944 - February 23, 2019
Age 74, of Canton, passed away Sat. Feb. 23, 2019 while visiting family in New Hampshire. He was born Oct. 25, 1944 in Warren, Ohio, son of the late Chester and Eleanor (Hall) Behner, moved to Canton in 1969. David was a 1962 graduate of Lordstown High School, a 1966 graduate of Youngstown State University as well a Masters and EdD from Akron University.
David is survived by his wife of 49 years, Julie M. Behner; a daughter and son, Anne (Shelby) Coke, and Scott Behner; two grandchildren, Louisa and Chester Behner; one sister, Maranel Tallman; two brothers, Donald (Linda) Behner and Curtis (Dian) Behner; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be held Sat., Apr. 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., St. Peter of The Fields Catholic Church, 3487 Old Forge Rd., Rootstown, OH 44272, with Deacon Theodore Suzelis officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Joseph S. and Jeannette M. Silber -Cleveland, OH https://donate.cancer.org/index?campaign=HopeLodgeCleveland Read the full version www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.
Gordon (330)456-4766
Published in The Repository on Mar. 10, 2019