|
|
|
Dr. David
Behner EdD
October 25, 1944-
February 23, 2019
A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be held Sat., Apr. 27th, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., St. Peter of The Fields Catholic Church, 3487 Old Forge Rd., Rootstown, OH 44272, with Deacon Theodore Suzelis officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Joseph S. and Jeannette M. Silber Hope Lodge -Cleveland, OH https://donate.cancer.org/index?campaign=HopeLodgeCleveland Read the full version www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.
Gordon (330)456-4766
Published in The Repository on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More