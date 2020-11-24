1/1
David Bruce Tilley
1952 - 2020
David Bruce Tilley

68, passed away on November 20, 2020, following a brief illness. He was born in Massillon on June 1, 1952 to Bruce and Helen (Myers) Tilley. David was a graduate of Jackson High School and Stark State College. He worked as a computer operator for Affinity Hospital. He was a member of Life Hope Church. Dave was known for his kind and gentle heart. He enjoyed spending the evening hours with his wife and his cats. Through the trials of his life he became a friend of Bill W.

Dave is survived by his wife, Linda (Wolbert) Tilley, whom he married on June 6, 1979; a sister, Joyce (Mark) Powers; and brothers, Kevin (Janet) Tilley and B. James (SaDara) Tilley; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Stanley and Sally Michalski; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Judith Miller.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com. John 3:16

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

Published in The Repository on Nov. 24, 2020.
Paquelet Funeral Homes
