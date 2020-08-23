1/1
DAVID C. HANDLIN
1941 - 2020
David C. Handlin

79, of Canton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Altercare of Nobles Pond. He was born June 18, 1941, in Canton, Ohio, to the late Charles and Mabel Handlin. David graduated from Lincoln High School in 1959; and proudly served in the U.S. Army. He retired from Wonder Bread in Akron, Ohio after 38 years of service. David was a coach, manager and Umpire for the Canton Mighty Mites Baseball from 1979 to 2003. He was a member of New Home Church.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Vonda and John Schaffner. David is survived by his wife of 55 years, Margie; children: Kevin (Jodi) Handlin and Deborah (David) Griffith; grandson, Hadyn Griffith; step-granddaughters, Sarah (Kenneth) Rogers and Catherine (Connor) Mackenzie; two great granddaughters, Mirus and Amare Rogers.

In honoring David's wishes he will be cremated and celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
