David C. Handlin
79, of Canton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Altercare of Nobles Pond. He was born June 18, 1941, in Canton, Ohio, to the late Charles and Mabel Handlin. David graduated from Lincoln High School in 1959; and proudly served in the U.S. Army. He retired from Wonder Bread in Akron, Ohio after 38 years of service. David was a coach, manager and Umpire for the Canton Mighty Mites Baseball from 1979 to 2003. He was a member of New Home Church.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Vonda and John Schaffner. David is survived by his wife of 55 years, Margie; children: Kevin (Jodi) Handlin and Deborah (David) Griffith; grandson, Hadyn Griffith; step-granddaughters, Sarah (Kenneth) Rogers and Catherine (Connor) Mackenzie; two great granddaughters, Mirus and Amare Rogers.
In honoring David's wishes he will be cremated and celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
