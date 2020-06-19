My deep condolences to Dave's family. He was a wonderful person and great teacher. He was my boss for 17 years. I learned a lot from him. He was a person of great integrity and character. It was an honor to work with him.
David C. Long
72, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away June 14, 2020. He was raised in Jackson Township and attended Jackson Local Schools, where he made numerous lifelong friends. He was a 1965 graduate of Jackson High School. He held a doctorate in clinical psychology and was for many years an addiction treatment counselor in the Dayton, Ohio area.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy; son and daughter-in-law, Shane and Donita Massing; and son and grandson, Seth and Jovan Massing. Locally, he is survived by his sisters, Mary Aaby and Cindy Scarfpin, both of Jackson Township.
A memorial service will be held at the Trostel,
Chapman Funeral Home in New Carlisle on Monday, June 22nd.
Trostel, Chapman Funeral Home, 937-845-9477
Published in The Repository on Jun. 19, 2020.