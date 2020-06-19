David C. Long



72, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away June 14, 2020. He was raised in Jackson Township and attended Jackson Local Schools, where he made numerous lifelong friends. He was a 1965 graduate of Jackson High School. He held a doctorate in clinical psychology and was for many years an addiction treatment counselor in the Dayton, Ohio area.



He is survived by his wife, Cindy; son and daughter-in-law, Shane and Donita Massing; and son and grandson, Seth and Jovan Massing. Locally, he is survived by his sisters, Mary Aaby and Cindy Scarfpin, both of Jackson Township.



A memorial service will be held at the Trostel,



Chapman Funeral Home in New Carlisle on Monday, June 22nd.



Trostel, Chapman Funeral Home, 937-845-9477



