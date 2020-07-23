1/
David Craig Boron II

David Craig Boron II

37, of Canton passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 19, 2020. He was born May 2, 1983 in Canton Ohio. David graduated from Coshocton High School in 2001. He loved playing, coaching and teaching baseball. David was most recently employed at Meyers Lake Barber Shop. At the age of seven David was saved and he is now in heaven with his dad and Christ.

He is preceded in death by his father and best friend, David Boron; grandfather, Henry Morgan and grandparents, Arthur and Norma Jean Boron. David is survived by his precious son, Cooper Joseph; devoted mother, Debbie Boron; special grandmother, Lovina Morgan and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Central Baptist Church, 4736 Tuscarawas St. W. Canton, Ohio 44708 with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Randy Newcomer officiating. At family's request, please wear a mask when attending the service. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Central Baptist Church
JUL
27
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Central Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement
July 23, 2020
Sending prayers & my condolences to Debby & Vi Morgan & the rest of the Boron & Morgan families. We all know what a good person Davy B. was, words cannot express the sorrow we all feel for losing this fine young man way too soon. God bless you Davy, Rest in Peace my friend.
Duane Fox
Friend
July 23, 2020
Mrs. Boron,
So sorry for your loss. Our son, Michael Jacobs, played baseball with David at Coshocton High School and on the Cherokee's Baseball team.
You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Lynn and Becky Jacobs
Rebecca Jacobs
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
I umpired Daves an his dads games in coshocton. So sorry for the loss of this young man.
Don Donohoe
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet
