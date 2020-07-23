David Craig Boron II
37, of Canton passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 19, 2020. He was born May 2, 1983 in Canton Ohio. David graduated from Coshocton High School in 2001. He loved playing, coaching and teaching baseball. David was most recently employed at Meyers Lake Barber Shop. At the age of seven David was saved and he is now in heaven with his dad and Christ.
He is preceded in death by his father and best friend, David Boron; grandfather, Henry Morgan and grandparents, Arthur and Norma Jean Boron. David is survived by his precious son, Cooper Joseph; devoted mother, Debbie Boron; special grandmother, Lovina Morgan and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will receive friends on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Central Baptist Church, 4736 Tuscarawas St. W. Canton, Ohio 44708 with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Randy Newcomer officiating. At family's request, please wear a mask when attending the service. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721