David D. Nelson
age 62, of Canton, OH passed away on October 12, 2020. He was born in Canton, OH on March 8, 1958 to Carol and the late Ronald Nelson. After graduating from McKinley High School, he worked in the family flower shop for several years until working as a Stocker for Wal-Mart for 21 years. He was a member of Canton Baptist Temple with a deep love of God. David loved Halloween and science fiction; he would even pass the time writing some stories of his own. He greatly enjoyed traveling with his family and will be dearly missed.
In addition to his father, David is preceded in death by his brother, Ricky Nelson. In addition to his mother he is survived by his three sons, David Jeffery, Christopher, Joshua; brothers, Chris (Cheryl) Nelson, Arthur Nelson; sister, Tammy Ehret and her fiancé Joseph; three uncles; and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will take place on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 10:00am to 11:00am at Canton Baptist Temple, 515 Whipple Ave NW, Canton, OH 44708 with a service to follow at 11:00am. He will be laid to rest at West Lawn Cemetery, 1919 7th St NW, Canton, OH 44708. For those wishing to send condolences please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
