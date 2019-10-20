|
David D. Strabley
of Canal Fulton passed away on Oct. 17th at the age of 49. He was preceded in death by Bill Strabley (Father). He was survived by his daughter, Alyssa; his mother, Tong; his aunt, Sandy; his sister, Gail; his niece, Kami; his nephew, John; and his great-niece Winter.
Family and friends may call TUESDAY, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home in Canal Fulton. Cremation has taken place. If you have something Ohio State or Dallas Cowboys please feel free to wear it. Private burial at Canal Fulton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hope United (P.O. Box 534, Uniontown, Ohio 44685).
Swigart-Easterling,
330-854-2356
Published in The Repository on Oct. 20, 2019