Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Strabley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David D. Strabley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David D. Strabley Obituary
David D. Strabley

of Canal Fulton passed away on Oct. 17th at the age of 49. He was preceded in death by Bill Strabley (Father). He was survived by his daughter, Alyssa; his mother, Tong; his aunt, Sandy; his sister, Gail; his niece, Kami; his nephew, John; and his great-niece Winter.

Family and friends may call TUESDAY, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home in Canal Fulton. Cremation has taken place. If you have something Ohio State or Dallas Cowboys please feel free to wear it. Private burial at Canal Fulton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hope United (P.O. Box 534, Uniontown, Ohio 44685).

Swigart-Easterling,

330-854-2356
Published in The Repository on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
Download Now