Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Melscheimer Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID TEEPLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID D. TEEPLE


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID D. TEEPLE Obituary
David D. Teeple

Age 63, of East Sparta died Sunday, October 13, 2019 in his home following an extended illness. Born October 31, 1955 in Canton, OH. to the late Glen and Sally (Ditto) Teeple. He was a life resident of East Sparta and formerly employed by Metropolitan Ceramics. David was a former member of Sandy Valley Eagles, FOE #3228. Preceded in death by a brother, John Teeple.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Adrienne L. (Hylton) Teeple; seven grandchildren, Aiden, Kaelyn, Owen, Adelyn, Madyson, Davin and Tyler; two brothers, Bob Teeple and Ted (Judy) Teeple.

A graveside service will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:00 pm in Melscheimer Cemetery. Condolences and fond memories may be shared online at:

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now