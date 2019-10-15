|
David D. Teeple
Age 63, of East Sparta died Sunday, October 13, 2019 in his home following an extended illness. Born October 31, 1955 in Canton, OH. to the late Glen and Sally (Ditto) Teeple. He was a life resident of East Sparta and formerly employed by Metropolitan Ceramics. David was a former member of Sandy Valley Eagles, FOE #3228. Preceded in death by a brother, John Teeple.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Adrienne L. (Hylton) Teeple; seven grandchildren, Aiden, Kaelyn, Owen, Adelyn, Madyson, Davin and Tyler; two brothers, Bob Teeple and Ted (Judy) Teeple.
A graveside service will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:00 pm in Melscheimer Cemetery. Condolences and fond memories may be shared online at:
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Oct. 15, 2019