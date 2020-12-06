1/1
DAVID DAVE LIEBIG
1941 - 2020
David "Dave" Liebig

age 79, went to be with the Lord on November 30, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born July 3, 1941 in Canton, Ohio to the late David and Helen Liebig. He is survived by his sister Barbara (Delmas) Cooper.

Dave married Patricia (Stefanko) and they celebrated life having five children up until her passing. Dave then married Marie (Dubs), added four more children, and celebrated 50 years of marriage together this year. Dave loved, lived for and played with his children every day, while instilling in them the knowledge of life and his strong family values. He leaves behind his wife Marie and the nine children they raised together: Deborah Liebig, Darlene (Randall) Anderson, Diane (Donnie) Gerber, Pam Liebig (special friend Randy Thompson), David Jr. (Shelly) Liebig, Ted (Jojo) Liebig, Joy (Jason) Benjamin, Kim (Mark) Wayble, Brent Liebig (special friend Stephanie Angello). He was blessed with 17 grandchildren: Ashley, Desire, Scotty, Christie, Victoria, Amber, Zach, Brittany, Annebelle, Luke, Sarah, Cade, Rowan, Kylie, Abby, Laine and Anthony; as well as six great grandchildren with one more on the way. Dave was a man of many skills and work was his identity. Early in life he served his country in the army. He made his living as a backhoe operator for the Operating Engineers, with Bill Hawk primarily and retired after 25 years of service. He became an owner operator truck driver for five years, and finished with his own cement and excavating business post retirement. Throughout his life there was no one person Dave wouldn't help. Time nor money was a barrier to helping others and he raised his children to emulate the same. Dave was a true outdoorsman. When he wasn't working he relaxed in the wilderness teaching his children and grandchildren how to hunt and fish. Dave's favorite day of the year, the first day of Deer hunting season, was also the day of his passing. A fitting day to meet the Lord for a remarkable man.

Calling hours with social distancing will take place on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Church with a service to follow. For those wishing to send condolences please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Woodlawn Church
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
