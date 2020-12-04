1/1
Rev. David Delmar Burwell
1945 - 2020
Rev. David Delmar Burwell

age 75, of Massillon, passed away in his home Tuesday evening, Dec. 1, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born Feb. 19, 1945 in Canton, Ohio to the late Delmar and Vivian (Martin) Burwell. Dave was a retired minister/ truck driver who spent six years in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam. Dave left a lasting impression on everyone he knew.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Diane (Leonard) Burwell; sons, Kevin (Leigh Ann) Burwell, and Keith (Lisa) Burwell; granddaughters, Elyse Coombs, and Olivia and Gabrielle Burwell; sister, Connie (Bob) Higginbotham; and brother, Lawrence Burwell.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday in the Sunset Hills Memory Gardens mausoleum chapel, 7920 Frank Ave. NW, North Canton, Ohio. Friends may call from 12pm-1 p.m. Monday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Masks are required; social distancing will be practiced; and gathering limits will be

enforced. Visit www.karlofh.com for details. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice.


Published in The Repository on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
DEC
7
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Sunset Hills Memory Gardens mausoleum chapel
Funeral services provided by
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
3304949644
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
December 3, 2020
Rest In peace big brother
Love, Brat # 3 and Bob
Connie & BobHigginbotham
Sister
