Rev. David Delmar Burwell
age 75, of Massillon, passed away in his home Tuesday evening, Dec. 1, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born Feb. 19, 1945 in Canton, Ohio to the late Delmar and Vivian (Martin) Burwell. Dave was a retired minister/ truck driver who spent six years in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam. Dave left a lasting impression on everyone he knew.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Diane (Leonard) Burwell; sons, Kevin (Leigh Ann) Burwell, and Keith (Lisa) Burwell; granddaughters, Elyse Coombs, and Olivia and Gabrielle Burwell; sister, Connie (Bob) Higginbotham; and brother, Lawrence Burwell.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday in the Sunset Hills Memory Gardens mausoleum chapel, 7920 Frank Ave. NW, North Canton, Ohio. Friends may call from 12pm-1 p.m. Monday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Masks are required; social distancing will be practiced; and gathering limits will be
for details. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice.