Rev. DavidDelmar BurwellA graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday in the Sunset Hills Memory Gardens mausoleum chapel, 7920 Frank Ave. NW, North Canton, Ohio. Friends may call from 12pm-1 p.m. Monday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Masks are required; social distancing will be practiced; and gathering limits will beenforced. Visit www.karlofh.com for details. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice.