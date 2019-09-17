|
|
David E. Ferrell
Age 80, of Paris, OH, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Arbors in Minerva. He was born April 11, 1939 in Canton to Arthur and Kathryn (Slusser) Ferrell. He graduated from Marlboro High School in 1957 and Kent State University with an Associate's Degree in Education. He worked for 17 years at Timken Vocational School as a machine shop teacher and retired from PCC in Minerva where he was a tool and die maker. He is a member of the St. John's Lutheran Church in New Franklin, Paris Lions Club, Foresters Club, Seed Savers Exchange and Former President of the New Franklin Ruritan Club. He bowled for 34 years and was an active gardener, loved cooking, gospel music and his Boston Terriers.
He is survived by his wife, Hope (Caldwell) Ferrell, whom he married March 19, 1965; four daughters: Cheryl (Konrad) Slind of Richfield, MN, Dee (Greg) Sprong) Beavercreek, OH, Shelley (Doug) Tinlin of Paris, Laura (Joe) Reitz of Homeworth; a son, John David (Kelly) Ferrell of Louisville; three sisters: Darlene (Gary) Seymour of Canton, Cindy Evers of Louisville, Gail Snyder of N. Canton; 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by an infant son, Gerald Allen Ferrell. A special thanks to the Arbors at Minerva for their special care.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the St. John's Lutheran Church with Pastor Diana Thompson officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park in Canton. Calling hours will be Friday from 5-8 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Aultman-Alliance Hospice and St John's Lutheran Church in New Franklin, OH. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:
www.gotschallfuneralhome.com
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Sept. 17, 2019