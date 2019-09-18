|
David E. Ferrell
Funeral services will be
Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the St. John's Lutheran Church with Pastor Diana Thompson officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park in Canton.
Calling hours will be
Friday from 5-8 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Aultman-Alliance Hospice and St John's Lutheran Church in New Franklin, OH. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:
www.gotschallfuneralhome.com
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Sept. 18, 2019