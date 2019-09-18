Home

GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
DAVID FERRELL
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
DAVID E. FERRELL


1939 - 2019
DAVID E. FERRELL Obituary
David E. Ferrell

Funeral services will be

Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the St. John's Lutheran Church with Pastor Diana Thompson officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park in Canton.

Calling hours will be

Friday from 5-8 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Aultman-Alliance Hospice and St John's Lutheran Church in New Franklin, OH. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:

www.gotschallfuneralhome.com

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Sept. 18, 2019
