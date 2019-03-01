David E. Mercier



81, of Jackson Township, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. David was born on April 24, 1937 in McDonaldsville, Ohio, the son of the late Andrew and Ruth (Daily) Mercier. He was a lifelong resident of the area; and a 1955 graduate of Jackson High School. David was a retired United States Navy Veteran and proudly served our country for 20 plus years. After caddying at Shady Hollow Country Club he developed his fondness for golf. David had a lifelong love for fishing and enjoyed bowling. He was a member of McDonaldsville United Methodist Church and Willowdale Country Club. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Arden and Timothy Mercier; his sister, Lenella Jacobs; and his nephew, Eric Pfluge.



He is survived by his brother and sisters: Jack Mercier, Martha (Richard) Pfluge, Patricia (Kenneth) Byrd and Cynthia (Michael) Sturrett; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of David's life will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 10 – 11 a.m. before the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in David's name to the St. Jude's Children Research Hospital: www.st.jude.org



