Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
DAVID E. MERCIER


David E. Mercier

A Celebration of David's life will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at

the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Interment with

Military Honors will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 10 – 11 a.m.

before the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be

made in David's name to the St. Jude's Children Research

Hospital: www.st.jude.org

Published in The Repository on Mar. 2, 2019
