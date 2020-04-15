Home

David E. Truman


1944 - 2020
David E. Truman Obituary
David E. Truman

age 76, passed away April 12, 2020. He was born March 10, 1944 in Canton, son to the late Alton and Frances (Buckley) Truman. He was a 1962 graduate of McKinley High School, member of Eagles #2370 for 39 years and member of the Reorganized Church of Latter Day Saints where he served as a deacon. David was an avid bingo player and loved the Buckeyes and Browns.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his uncle, Delbert Graham and sister, Vi Reed. Survivors include his sister, Linda Hively; nephews, Brad (Nicole) Hively, Brett (Beth) Hively and niece, Janet (Mark) Copeland as well as great nieces and great nephews.

Funeral will be private for immediate family with Pastor Don Ackerman officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Repository on Apr. 15, 2020
