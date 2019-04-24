Home

Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunset Hills Memory Garden
Age 82, of Louisville, Ohio passed away Monday, April 22, 2019. He was born August 27, 1936 in Louisville to the late Joseph and Gertrude (Roberts) Wagner. David was retired from the former United Engineering after 65 years of service. He was a Graduate of Louisville High School and a he was a member of the Canton Masonic Lodge No. 60 F & A.M.

David is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sylvia Ann (Berns) Wagner; two daughters, Amy Wilson and Lisa Eriksen (James); two grandsons, Kyle and Chandler Eriksen; two sisters, Barbara Jarrett and Ruth Carter. David was also preceded in death by three brothers, Paul, Richard and Bill Wagner.

A graveside funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Sunset Hills Memory Garden, where David will be laid to rest. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Apr. 24, 2019
