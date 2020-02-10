Home

Bartley Funeral Home - Minerva
205 West Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4114
For more information about
David Miller
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Minerva United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Minerva United Methodist Church
204 North Main Street
Minerva, OH
Funeral services will be held at Minerva United Methodist Church, 204 North Main Street, Minerva, Ohio, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Harley Wheeler of Minerva United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow at East Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Minerva United Methodist Church. Friends may express their condolences at our website:

www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.

Bartley

330-868-4114
Published in The Repository on Feb. 10, 2020
