|
|
|
David Elmer Miller
Funeral services will be held at Minerva United Methodist Church, 204 North Main Street, Minerva, Ohio, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Harley Wheeler of Minerva United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow at East Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Minerva United Methodist Church. Friends may express their condolences at our website:
www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.
Bartley
330-868-4114
Published in The Repository on Feb. 10, 2020