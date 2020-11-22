1/1
David G. L. Mack
David G. L. Mack

age 78, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Agnes (Smith) Mack; children, Myra Mack (Hyde), Rodney Mack, and Angela Mack; sister, Dorthea (Mack) Bridgest; brother, Henry Mack, Jr.; grandchildren, Alexzandria Mack, Tyler Mack, Amarii Mack, Emere Mack, Hannah Hyde, and Charlie Hyde;

and also many other loving family and friends.

Calling hours will be Monday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the Rossi Family Funeral Home, 730 30th Street N.W., Canton, Ohio 44709. Social distancing will be practiced and masks are required for entry. Funeral services will begin after the calling hours for family members only. For full obituary, please visit www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com.

Rossi (330)492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Repository on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Rossi Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
