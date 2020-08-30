David Gordon Roof



David was born in May 1932 in Newark, Ohio, the first born of four boys to Kenneth Charles and Clorinda Louese Roof. He slept away peacefully at home in Massillon, Ohio on August 7th, the result of the cruel disease of Alzheimer's. He grew up on a farm in Sunbury, Ohio and moved to Newark at school age.



David is survived by his wife of six -years, Sandra Volzer Roof, his first wife and mother of his children, Nancy L. Roof of Dublin, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents and next eldest brother Richard and his wife, JoAnn. Also surviving are twin brothers Frank (Sharon) of Nevada and Arthur (Carolyn) of California. Other survivors include three children: Stephen (Debbie) of Centerburg, Ohio, Timothy of Westport, CT and Martha (Jon) Barley of Dublin, Ohio. Three step-children Lawrie Evans of Carolina Beach, N.C., Scott (Debra) Volzer of Worthington, Ohio, and Robert Volzer (Paul Berreyes) of Massillon, Ohio. There are seven grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and three step great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



David graduated from Newark High School, The Ohio State University and served his Country as a 1st.LT in the U.S. Army, Armor Division, Baumholder, Germany from 1955 through 1957 and six years in the Ohio Army Reserves as a Commissioned Officer. His business career started as a Sales Rep for Pure Oil Company, then on to the insurance field and into the world of finance. Eventually he founded The Evergreen Group, Inc. and served as President for 41 years. He was a Registered Investment Advisor in the Cleveland-Akron-Canton area. David's passions were football, he was a Buckeye to the very end OH IO! He lived a number of years in Pittsburgh, the Steelers and Pirates ranked high with him. Skiing was a family activity for many years. Golf was very competitive for him and I'm sure he's with his best friend, Billy, on that heavenly golf course - where birdies and eagles abound and everyone shoots way under par. Ballroom dancing and Big Band Music were his specialty. He was a free spirit on the dance floor and until about a year ago could still rock and roll with the best. His biggest passion was sailing. David sailed all of the Great Lakes and participated in racing from his home port of Sandusky to Mackinaw Island. David lived twenty years in Westerville, Ohio. He was a member of the Westerville and Blendon Twp. Senior Centers and a Life Member of Amvets Post 89 in Westerville and Eagles Aerie 2370, Canton, Ohio.



Special thanks to families and friends who were supportive during David's illness, and a special thank you to Brewster Parke Respite Care Program, Mercy HospiceCare and in particular RN's Kathleen, Kristy and Kelly. Also aids Tina, Keith, Taylor and Chaplain Steve - You are truly Angels on earth. God bless all of you at Mercy Hospice.



Cremation has taken place. Arrangements by Neptune Society, A memorial will be held later at Amvets in Westerville. Memorials may be made to Mercy Hospice, 4369 Whipple Avenue N.W., Canton, Ohio 44718.



