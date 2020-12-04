David Grinstead



of Canton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. He was 84 years old. David was born on August 28, 1936 in Canton, Ohio, to Richard and Catherine Grinstead. He was a graduate of Timken Senior High School in Canton and The University of Akron. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church.



He is survived by his brother Darrel Grinstead (Diane), his daughter Tami (Mark Greku), grandchildren: Meghan Taylor (DJ), Kris Devening (Jessica) and Tim Devening (Ari) and great grandchildren Kobe Taylor, Xavier Taylor, Emma Devening and Walter Devening. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 60 years Carole Ann Grinstead; his daughter Heather Tinkler (Kim), his brother Dale Grinstead (Eleanor) and his sister Frances Wagner (Dick). David held registration as a professional engineer in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia. He spent the majority of his professional career with Shook Construction in Brecksville, OH where he worked as a structural design engineer and retired as Vice President and Division Manager. During his fifty-year career he managed or was involved in construction projects that totaled more than a billion dollars. He served as Trustee of the Ohio Contractors Association and as a Contractor Representative on the Ohio Laborers Health and Welfare Insurance Fund. In 2006 he was inducted into the Cleveland Engineering Society's Hall of Fame. David spent his life as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, an avid golfer, author and a dedicated structural engineer. He held a private pilot's license for many years and loved to read, complete the daily crossword puzzle and watch sports with his family. One thing he did not enjoy was retirement, which is why he stayed very busy after his engineering career ended. He continued to work as a Car Return Agent at Enterprise Rent-a-Car and, most recently, as a part-time worker for the 2020 United States Census. In 2017 he self-published a novel titled Behind the Dam.



We will celebrate David's life at Grace United Methodist Church (1720 Schneider St. N.W., North Canton, OH 44720) on Sunday, December 13th., at 2 p.m. David's wishes were that donations be made to his church in lieu of sending flowers. The celebration will adhere to COVID-19 precautionary guidelines and all attendees will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocols and wear masks. The family understands if some feel unsafe attending and are working to coordinate a virtual option. Those interested can email: kristopher.devening@gmail.com for details.



