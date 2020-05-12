David Horton
a local writer, died on May 10, 2020 of kidney failure. He had suffered a bad stroke in February of 2019 from which he never fully recovered. He was a successful writer who had two books published: a novel "Swamp Witch" and a book on Ohio's little know places of historical interest entitled "Small Towns, Country Roads & Autumn Leaves". Both of these books can be found in the Canton Public Library and on Amazon.
He was born October 8, 1950 in Canton, Ohio to Myrle and Forrest (Pete) Horton. He graduated from Lehman High School and attended Akron University. He was elected to Canton's City Council and served one term there. In 1984, he moved to Los Angeles and ultimately received a BA from California State University at Northridge. He enlisted in the Navy in 1985 at the age of 34 and was released from active service in 1989. He received a good conduct award and a commendation and was honorable discharged in 1993. He worked as an independent adjuster for several years and then bought a print/copy store and a print shop and worked at his own business until he retired in 2017. Having never lost his affection for Ohio, he decided to move back there with his longtime partner, Gina Haber, in February of 2018. David was a man for many seasons and lived the life he wanted to live. He was highly intelligent and was an avid reader. He was also an avid sports fan and was loyal to the Browns, the Indians and the Cavs. He played golf in his later years and did volunteer work at the Palace Theater. He was known for his unlimited generosity, love of animals, and dry sense of humor.
He is survived by his two sisters, Patricia Horton of Las Vegas, Nevada and Carole Ibarra of LaHabra, California, bothers-in-law Jerry Deutsch and Richard Ibarra, his niece, Robin Crowell and nephews, Danny Eudy, Ramon Ibarra, Ben Ibarra and B.J. Ibarra and their families.
A live streaming of the memorial service will be Friday, May 15th at 2 pm at Arnold Funeral Home's Facebook page. You may sign the guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold Canton
330-456-7291
Published in The Repository on May 12, 2020.