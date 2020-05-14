David Horton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Horton

A live streaming of the memorial service will be Friday, May 15th at 2 pm at Arnold Funeral Home's Facebook page. You may sign the guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold Canton

330-456-7291

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home's Facebook page
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved