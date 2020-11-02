David J. Bowers
age 73, of Jackson Twp. passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was born on August 5, 1947 in Massillon to the late Vernon and Dona Bowers. He was a 1965 graduate of Massillon Washington High School. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War aboard the submarine tender U.S.S. Canopus. He attended Stark State College where he earned an Engineers Certificate. He worked for Morgan Precision Tool and Die until his retirement. He enjoyed having a good time with family and friends and was an avid fisherman. He was known as a hard worker.
He is survived by his children David Bowers; Debbie Mahaffey, Mike (Jodie) Mahaffey, Billy (Lori) Mahaffey; his grandchildren Josh, Hunter, Tori and Summer; his brother Steve Bowers; sister Susan Miller; his former spouse Jackie as well as a host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his former wife Donna Bowers and his sisters Nan Madanski and Roberta Cowan.
A Graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 1p.m. at Ohio Western Reserve Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a charity of one's choice
