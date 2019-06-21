|
David J. DeLuca
age 73 of Canton, passed away Friday, June 14th. Born in Pittsburgh, Pa., to the late Jerry and Betty DeLuca, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Fred DeLuca. He was a 1963 graduate of Penn Hills High School. David was employed with Superior Dairy for 23 years, retiring in 1996. He then went to work as a site manager at the Akron/Canton Airport, retiring in 2001.
He is survived by his children, Jeff (Jennifer) DeLuca of Massillon, Lynn Maxwell of Columbus, Ohio, Lisa (Todd) Norris of North Canton; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister, Laura (Norman) Goldman of Pittsburgh, Pa.
There will be no calling hours or service. Cremation has taken place.
(ROSSI-330-492-5830)
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on June 21, 2019