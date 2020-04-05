|
David J. Grubbs
age 64 of Canton, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. He was born in Canton to Richard and Kathleen (Melvin) Grubbs. David is preceded in death by his father, Richard Grubbs, and grandparents, Adrian and Leila Melvin and Arthur and Mary Blackburn. He was a graduate of Lincoln High School and received his B.A. in English from the University of Akron and his M.A. in English Literature from the University of Virginia. He was raised in Canton and moved to Charlottesville, Va., when he was 29 years old and resided there for 30 years before returning home for the past four years. He taught high school English Literature for 30 years at Orange and Albermarle in Charlottesville. David drove bus for RTA for ten 10 years in Canton following high school. He passed away following a six-year battle with brain cancer.
Prior to his diagnosis and until the very end, David was constantly teaching those that had contact with him how to love, to live, and how to respect all persons, animals, and nature. As an educator, David had a positive impact on many students and faculty during his tenure. He always made education fun and exciting. Those that were blessed to know David will always remember his wit, charm, impersonations, intelligence, kindness, and grace. He had a deep love for American literature, poetry, music of all genres, and being in appreciation of the outdoors. David enjoyed studying Mark Twain and Thomas Merton, among many other authors. In addition to his love of books and learning, David was a talented singer, guitar player (almost any instrument), and composer. David studied conflict resolution, mindfulness, and meditation. He had a vast knowledge and appreciation for Zen, Buddhism, and Christianity.
David is loved by many family members and had a family bond with friends. David cherished many of life's gifts but the best is that of father, he adored his son and the experiences of being a parent. David is survived by his son, Adrian Grubbs of Charlottesville, Va; his mother, Kathleen (Grubbs) Carmicheal and step father, Moris Carmicheal; sisters, Linda (Grubbs) Clapp and Lisa (Terri) Grubbs; many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and step sisters, Joy Carmicheal and Karen Girt.
The family would like to thank Aultman Oncology, Infusion Unit, Hospice, St. Luke's Nursing Home, and Whitewood Assisted Living for their kindness, love and support. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in David's memory to the North Canton Public Library. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 5, 2020