Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID HAMRIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID J. HAMRIC


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID J. HAMRIC Obituary
David J. Hamric

A Celebration of Life will be held at 9 A.M. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Family and friends may call on Monday from 4 to 8 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Dave's name to the Akron Ronald McDonald House, 141 W. State St., Akron, OH 44302. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at:

www.schermesserfh.com

SCHERMESSER

(330) 899-9107

www.schermesserfh.com
Published in The Repository on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now