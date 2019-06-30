|
|
David J. Hamric
A Celebration of Life will be held at 9 A.M. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Family and friends may call on Monday from 4 to 8 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Dave's name to the Akron Ronald McDonald House, 141 W. State St., Akron, OH 44302. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at:
Published in The Repository on June 30, 2019