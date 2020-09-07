1/1
David J. Maser
1927 - 2020
David J. Maser

age 92, of Canton, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Aultman Compassionate Care Center. He was born December 2, 1927, in Canton, the son of Harry and Agnes (Blythe) Maser. He was a veteran having served in the Army immediately after World War II. David was retired Chief of Canton Police Department after 31 years of service. He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and K of C Council #341, 3rd Degree. David was active in county, state and international Chiefs of Police Associations, and served as President of the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police, 1977 - 1978. He was also President of the Canton Police Department Boys Club for nine years. After retirement from the Canton Police Department, he served as Director of Security for Superior Brand Meats, Inc. and the Hoover Company.

David is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Douglas (Joan) Maser, Mark (Ann) Maser, Drew Maser; daughter, Paulette Krisher; grandchildren, Courtney (Chad) Clark, Jennifer (Brent) Ervin, Jessica (Jeff) Messer, Molly (Grant) Sevek, Abby (Drew) DeVore, Benjamin (Liddy) Maser, Erin Maser; great-grandchildren, Andy, Madelyn, Wesley, Nolan, Logan, Hayes and Willa. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mardell (Getz) Maser, son-in-law, Mark Krisher; daughter-in-law, Laurie Maser; brother, Harry "Hap" Maser; and sister, Deana Lighthammer.

In keeping with COVID-19 quidelines, masks will be required as well as social distancing. Calling hours will be held on Wed, September 9, 2020 from 6 to 8 P.M. with F.O.P. services beginning at 5:30 P.M. at Heitger Funeral Home, - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon, 44646. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11 A.M. at St. Michael Catholic Church, Canton with Fr. Benson Okpara celebrant. Burial to follow the service at Calvary Cemetery in Massillon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Michael Catholic Church, 3430 St. Michael Drive N.W., Canton, Ohio 44718 or the J Babe Stearn Community Center, 2628 13th St SW, Canton, OH 44710. Please leave condolences on our tribute wall at www.heitger.com.

Published in The Repository on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
SEP
9
Service
05:30 PM
SEP
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
