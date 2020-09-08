1/
David J. Maser
1927 - 2020
David J. Maser

In keeping with COVID-19 quidelines, masks will be required as well as social distancing. Calling hours will be held on Wed, September 9, 2020 from 6 to 8 P.M. with F.O.P. services beginning at 5:30 P.M. at Heitger Funeral Home, - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon, 44646. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11 A.M. at St. Michael Catholic Church, Canton with Fr. Benson Okpara celebrant. Burial to follow the service at Calvary Cemetery in Massillon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Michael Catholic Church, 3430 St. Michael Drive N.W., Canton, Ohio 44718 or the J Babe Stearn Community Center, 2628 13th St SW, Canton, OH 44710. Please leave condolences on our tribute wall at www.heitger.com.

Heitger Funeral Home and Cremation Service

Jackson Chapel 330-830-0148

Published in The Repository on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services
SEP
9
Service
05:30 PM
Heitger Funeral Services
SEP
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Heitger Funeral Services
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
