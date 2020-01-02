Home

David J. Mottice


1941 - 2020
David J. Mottice Obituary
David J. Mottice

Age 78, of East Canton passed away Monday Dec. 30, 2019. He was born July 29, 1941 in Canton to the late Willard and Jane (Eder) Mottice. David was a U.S. Army veteran. He retired from Canton Alloy's Inc after more than 40 years of service. David was a 50-year member of Hoover Lodge #770 F&AM and Scottish Rite Valley of Canton.

Survived by his wife, Nancy C. (Vidra) to whom he was married 55 years; one son, Eric J. (Tamara) Mottice; one daughter, Charmaine C. (James) Hertel; one brother and one sister.

A private family service will be conducted in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www. sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Repository on Jan. 2, 2020
