David J. Stanford
1929 - 2020
David J. Stanford

age 90 of Massillon passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Mercy Medical Center. He was born Dec. 31, 1929 in Bowdil to David and Olive (Buckey) Stanford. Dave was a 1949 graduate of Massillon Washington High School and served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was retired from Ekco Products in Massillon after 47 years with the company. He was a member of the Massillon Eagle's and Sons of Herman. A former avid golfer (achieving two hole in ones), avid bowler, and he followed all sports on television and the local newspapers. He could tell you everything about MLB, NFL, college and local high school sports.

Preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Tom, Jay, and Jim Stanford; his sister, Gwenna Hulderman, and most recently his great-granddaughter, Abigail Vanest who was waiting for his arrival in Heaven. He is survived by his wife, Rachel (Stouffer) Stanford to whom he was married for 67 years; two sons, Gary Stanford (Elaine Hain), and Alan (Kimberly) Stanford; three daughters, Lori Charton, Sue (Bob) Aman, and Becky Grant (Jim Kammer); 10 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren as well as many extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Nov. 25th from 10-11 a.m at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon with funeral services beginning at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Final resting place will be Newman Creek Cemetery.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Nov. 24, 2020.
