David J. Steigerwald
age 58, of Canton, passed away on November 5, 2019. He was the son of the late John (Jack) R. and Mary Ann (Frank) Steigerwald. He was a lifelong Canton resident, graduating from Central Catholic High School in 1979. At Central he developed his passion for sport by playing baseball and becoming an accomplished wrestler. He continued to be a sportsman, playing league softball and was an avid deer hunter. He followed nearly all professional sports and could be relied on to keep you in the know, especially if you were asking about Ohio State football or his beloved Browns. He attended Kent State University, Stark campus, and worked as a warehouseman for 25 years before his retirement. After retirement, he gave back to the community through volunteering for Community Harvest and United Way and supporting agencies that advocate for child and animal welfare. Dave always expressed a genuine curiosity about what you were interested in-and he always remembered your last conversation, no matter how long it had been, and asked about how things were going. He was enthusiastic about learning new things, reading, keeping up with current events, and home improvement. He loved nature and animals of all kinds but had a special fondness for cats. Dave was a gentle soul who is dearly missed.
He is survived by two sisters, Jan (Lee) Barclay of Delmar, NY, Susan (Rick) Mattix of Canfield, Ohio; two brothers Michael and Craig (Kelly) both of Canton; five nieces and nephews and four great- nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Steven and John of Canton.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Friends and family may call Monday from 4-6 p.m., two hours before services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Stark County Humane Society.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 9, 2019