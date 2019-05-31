David John Crookston



81, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 29, 2019 at home. He was born May 4, 1938, in Massillon, son of the late Frances Pryor and David Crookston. As a lifelong resident, he graduated 33rd in his class from Massillon Washington High School in 1956. David then obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Capital University in 1960, and he served two years with the U.S. Army and two years with the Army Reserves, honorably discharged in 1968. On December 26, 1970, David married the love of his life, the late Sally (MacIsaac) Crookston. Starting at the circulation desk, David worked his way to Features Editor during his 40-year career at the Massillon Independent. He was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Massillon, serving many years on the Church's Council and singing in the choir. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Margaret Bailey and Judith Haynam and his step-brother Robert Pryor.



Surviving are his son, David M. Crookston (Christa); two daughters, Holly Herron (Kelly) and Beth Williams (Corey); five grandchildren: Jordan, Camdyn, Jaidan, and Braden Crookston, and Curtis Williams; sister, Diane Books; and step-sister, Nancy Halbert.



A celebration of David's life will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at 4 p.m. at St. Paul's Church in Massillon with Pastor Mark Kreemer officiating. Friends may call from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. before the service at the church. Memorials may be made to the St. Paul's Church, 127 Cherry Road NE; Massillon, Ohio 44646. David was a kind, generous, warm-hearted, and hilarious father, family member, and friend, touching the lives of all who knew him.



Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home



& Crematory, (330) 833-4839 Published in The Repository on May 31, 2019